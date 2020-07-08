Dover International Speedway has confirmed they will host a pair of NASCAR Cup Series races in August, making up for their lost race in May due to COVID-19.
Dover will host separate 311-mile races on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23, both which will be the tail end of doubleheaders with XFinity Series races earlier in the afternoon.
2020 is the last year that Dover will host two races in NASCAR"s top division, as they transferred one of their race weekends to Nashville Superspeedway beginning in 2021.
In addition, the track's two traditional Friday races will be paired together, with Truck Series and ARCA East Series races tackling the Monster Mile.
A major question continues to be whether fans will be permitted to attend the races. Some NASCAR races have been held in front of empty stands, while others have allowed a limited amount of spectators.
It is believed to be the first time in NASCAR history that one track will host six points-paying events across one weekend of racing.
“Six races, three days and one hungry Miles the Monster. We are certainly looking forward to a historic weekend here in Dover,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO in a statement. “We appreciate the cooperation we’ve received from not only NASCAR and our network partners but also from state and community leaders in preparation for these events. As we continue to collaborate with all of the stakeholders, public safety remains our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and plan for best health practices for all involved as we get closer to our race weekend.”