Race fans will trek to Dover for the earliest race weekend in the track's history in 2023.
NASCAR announced that Dover will host their three NASCAR races from April 28-30, marking the first time the Cup Series race will take place in the year's fourth month.
It's the third straight year Dover has shown up earlier on NASCAR's calendar, after going from a two-race venue to a one-race stop in 2021.
Dover hosted their Cup race on May 16, 2021, and May 2, 2022.
The average high in Dover on April 30 is 70 degrees, as compared to 75 degrees in May, and the typical Mid-80s fans experienced when Dover's spring races fell in June.
Dover's parent company transferred one of its two race weekends to Nashville for 2021, before that, the Fall race had been traditionally part of the Cup Series' stepladder path to a champion.
Tickets for the 2023 races are set to go on sale on November 15.