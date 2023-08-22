Dover police say they've arrested one of the suspects in a road rage incident turned robbery.
Chanade Dohman, 34, of Dover, is facing several charges, including robbery, conspiracy and weapons counts.
Police say the victim was forced to withdraw money from a Dover Wawa ATM around 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.
This came after a man bashed in the passenger side window of the victim's car.
Dohman was committed to the Baylor women's prison on $112,500 cash bail.
Police are still looking for two other suspects.