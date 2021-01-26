A 27-year-old Dover woman was charged with a pair of robberies that occurred Monday, then coughing on the arresting officers while claiming she had COVID-19, city authorities announced Tuesday.
According to Dover Police, Maria Martinez first robbed a 46-year-old man using an ATM at the Wawa at 298 South DuPont Highway around 11:40 a.m. on January 25, 2021. After declining her request for cash, Martinez pepper-sprayed the victim, then took the cash out of his hand, police said.
Around 1 p.m., Martinez attempted to conceal merchandise inside a large suitcase at the TJ Maxx at 1091 North DuPont Highway, but when the 45-year-old manager escorted her to the front of the store, police said she pepper-sprayed him as well before fleeing.
Police said they arrived at the second scene in time to take Martinez into custody. She was wearing the same clothes they said they identified in surveillance footage from the Wawa incident. Police returned $405 worth of merchandise to the store.
While in custody, authorities said Martinez intentionally coughed on officers while claiming to be COVID-19-positive. A COVID test performed on Martinez later returned negative.
She was charged with two counts first-degree robbery, two count disorderly conduct, offensive touching-saliva, terroristic threatening, and endangering the welfare of a child. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in lieu of $24,000 secured bond.