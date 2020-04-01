A 41-year-old Dover woman has been charged with stabbing her boyfriend, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, Safata Johnson attacked her 35-year-old boyfriend around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, following a verbal dispute that escalated into Johnson grabbing a pairing knife and stabbing him in the upper torso.
The victim initially reported to police he'd been walking along South State Street near Lebanon Road after leaving a Royal Farms in the area when he was attacked by an unknown male. He was treated at an area hospital.
Johnson turned herself in and was charged with felony first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and was released of her own recognizance after being issued a no-contact order with the victim.