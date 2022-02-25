A 33-year-old Dover woman is dead after Delaware State Police said she was struck by a car north of Smyrna.
Delaware State Police said the unidentified woman was walking northbound in the right turn lane of southbound Route 13 north of the intersection with Paddock Road.
A Mazda driven by 61-year-old Clayton man was driving southbound on Route 13 in the right lane, when he allegedly drifted off to the right shoulder, ultimately hitting a curb and then the grassy area in front of Stover's Construction Center.
The vehicle hit a mailbox before entering back onto the road, when it hit the woman.
The Dover woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
The Clayton man was uninjured, nor was his passenger.
Southbound Route 13 was closed for over three hours due to the investigation.