A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash west of Harrington Sunday afternoon.
Delaware State Police said the unidentified 34-year-old from Dover was travelling east on Whiteleysburg Road near Brownsville Road at about 12:40 p.m. when she approached a curve.
The driver allegedly lost control, as the right-side tires slipped off the roadway. The truck went back onto the roadway, crossing over the center median, before overturning as it went off the other side of the road.
The woman was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, and was declared dead at the scene.
Whiteleysburg Road was closed for about three hours during the crash investigation.