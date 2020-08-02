A Dover woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
Delaware State Police said 30-year-old Ashley Clark was walking in the left lane of travel along southbound South DuPont Highway, just south of Brenford Road, near Smyrna, when she was fatally struck on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 1:21 a.m.
Police said Clark may have been in a "low-lying" position when she was struck. The vehicle that struck her fled the scene.
Clark's body has been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science, which will determine the cause of death.
The investigation of the fatal hit-and-run led closure of SB Route 13 for seven hours.
The roadway was closed for approximately 7 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Troop 3, at 302.698.8451. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.