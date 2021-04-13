A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Dover Monday night, city authorities announced Tuesday.
According to Dover Police, Dazmier Brooks was shot in the chest in the 400 block of Sussex Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on April 12, 2021, and was transported to an area hospital. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
The incident was Dover's first homicide of 2021.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.