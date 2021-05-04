A 22-year-old man wanted in connection to a Dover homicide in April has been arrested in New York, authorities said Tuesday.
According to Dover Police, Riley Braswell was wanted for shooting Dazhmier Brooks in the chest in the 400 block of Sussex Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on April 12, 2021.
The suspect was located by U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force members with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Eastern District and taken into custody. He was found in possession of a 9mm handgun at the time, authorities said.
Braswell will be extradited to Delaware on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and tampering with evidence.
Brooks was the first homicide victim in Dover this year.