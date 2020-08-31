Dover's Madison Brengle ended a five-year drought in her home Grand Slam with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 victory over Australian Arina Rodionova in the first round of the 2020 U.S. Open on Monday.
The 84th-ranked player in the world reached the 3rd Round of the 2015 U.S. Open, but set the early pace by winning six of the first eight points to quickly go up 2-0 in the opening set.
Brengle took complete control when she claimed the last three games of the 6-2 opening set, and then jumped out to a 3-0 lead in set two.
Rodionova chased it back to 3-2, but Brengle was able to break her in a 14-point game to reclaim the break, and then won the final two games to close out the match.
Brengle was able to take advantage of 22 unforced errors and 9 double faults from Rodionova.
Next up for Brengle is No.19 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, who won a 3rd set tiebreaker to advance, it will be their first professional meeting.