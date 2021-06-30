Dover's Madison Brengle defeated a top-10 opponent for the first time in four years with a convincing 6-2, 6-4 victory over 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the second around at Wimbledon.
Brengle, who had to survive four match points on Monday to advance to take on the tournament's No. 4 seed, found far less resistance Wednesday, needing just 45 minutes to complete the victory.
Brengle's control won the match, as Kenin committed 41 unforced errors, while Brengle made just seven mistakes in the match.
Madison won the first three games of the match, on her way to the 6-2 victory in an opening set that took just 20 minutes.
Kenin fought back, getting the second set to 4-all, but Brengle broke her at 15 in the 9th game, and won the match on Kenin's 41st error at 40-30 to win the contest.
It's Brengle's 4th career victory over a top-10 player, but first at a major.
She defeated Petra Kvitova twice in 2015, and defeated then-No. 2 Serena Williams in Auckland in 2017.
The victory sends Brengle to the third round in London for just the second time in her career, matching her 2017 effort. She has made the 4th round in a major just once, the 2015 Australian Open.
Brengle will face No. 66 Viktorija Golubic from Switzerland on Friday.