Dover's Madison Brengle needed just 61 minutes to dispatch of wild-card Arina Rodionova 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round of the 2021 Australian Open Tuesday afternoon.
Brengle jumped out to a 3-0 lead just ten minutes into the match played on Monday night Delaware time, including holding her serve twice.
Rodionova, ranked No. 169 in the world from Russia, held her serve at 0-3, but Brengle needed just seven minutes to wrap up the set, taking advantage of 14 unforced errors.
Brengle again jumped out 3-0 in the second set, only to have Rodionova get back within 4-2 after an 11-point break of Brengle's serve.
The Dover-native responded by breaking Rodionova back at love, and only lost one point in the final game to wrap up her 9th career match victory in Melbourne.
It's the 4th time Brengle has won at least one match at the season's traditional first major, she made it to the fourth round in 2015 and third round in 2016, and also won a match in 2019.
She reached the U.S. Open third round last fall, including an opening round win over Rodionova.
Next up for Brengle is a second-round All-American battle with No. 22 Jen Brady.
The two have met just once, with Brady winning in straight sets at the 2019 Indian Wells.
Brengle is also entered with fellow-American Lauren Davis in doubles. A date has not been set for their first match.