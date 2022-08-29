Dover native Madison Brengle lost the last two games of the opening set and could not recover in a straight-set loss to No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the opening round of the 2022 U.S. Open.
The 32-year-old has twice reached the third round at the U.S. Open, and had opening round wins at the Australian and French Opens this year, but the luck of the draw put her against a top-5 opponent who was coming off reaching the finals at Wimbledon.
Brengle won three straight games midway through the opening set to claim a 4-3 advantage, and Brengle had four game points to go up 5-4, but ended up falling 7-5.
The 61st-ranked Brengle would go up 2-1 in the second set, but lose the last five games, and the match.
It marks just the third time in her last 9 majors that Brengle failed to win a main draw match, with two of them coming at her home country's biggest event.
Characteristically to her defensive style, Brengle had just 6 winners against 29 unforced errors, but Jabeur's 25 winners against 39 unforced errors proved enough for the victory.