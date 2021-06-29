Dover's Madison Brengle won the final three games to complete a 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 victory over New jersey's Christina McHale in the opening round of the 2021 women's singles at Wimbledon.
Brengle trailed 3-5 in the second set, but won 16 of the final 17 points of the stanza to force a deciding set on Monday.
As darkness loomed, Brengle found herself down 3-5 again, but survived four match points in a 20-point game that evened the final set at 5-all.
She won two service games to get to a 7-6 lead when the match was suspended on Monday.
They resumed Tuesday, and McHale won the first two games to have an opportunity once again with the match with her serve.
Brengle broke her at love to even the set at 8-all, before the Delawarean won another 10-point marathon, including surviving yet another break point, to jump ahead 9-8.
Madison would finish the match with just her 13th winner of the contest, a backhand shot that sends her to the second round at Wimbledon for the fourth straight tournament (there was no event in 2020 due to COVID).
Brengle had just 13 winners in the 128 points she won, taking advantage of the 76 unforced errors hit by McHale, a typical winning formula for Brengle, who plays a style attempting to make her opponent hit an extra shot.
According to IBM Slamtracker, Brengle covered just over 5 miles of running during the match.
Brengle will face No. 4 Sofia Kenin in the second round of the tournament. The 82nd ranked Brengle will be looking for her second trip to the 3rd round, matching her effort in 2017. Brengle has now won at least one match in her last four Grand Slams for the first time in her career.