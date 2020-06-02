Dover High School Principal Courtney Voshell was running out of time, and needed a graduation plan for her graduating Class of 2020.
The school typically holds its graduation at Dover Stadium, but with April's uncertainty on when Governor John Carney would loosen restrictions due to COVID-19, it was time to get creative.
Voshell said a staff member saw that other NASCAR tracks, including the famed Daytona International Speedway in Florida were hosting graduation ceremonies, and suddenly the wheels were in motion.
After consulting with the track, Dover's graduates will get their diploma on Thursday after a trek through Victory Lane, the Winner's Circle, and best of all, a lap on one of the most unique circuits in NASCAR.
"They are going to ride on the actual incline track," Voshell told WDEL. "On our communication out to our families, we shared to them why they can't bring a limo, because the track is actually four-stories high at the top, and people don't realize how embanked it is."
That embankment can resemble a roller coaster. It's nine degrees of banking even on the straightaways and up to 24 degrees on the four turns.
Voshell said she got to test out the plan, which will include a pace car leading 20 cars at a pace significantly slower than Denny Hamlin's 166.984 miles per hour, which he ran to win the pole position for last October's race.
"I also drove it myself, and I will say that my husband was not very proud of me when I told him that I was scared to go above 40 miles per hour because you do feel like you're going to fall over."
(VIDEO: WDEL got to ride in the pace car before a 2012 race in Dover)
While Voshell said it will be "a once in a lifetime opportunity" for many of her students, she said after almost 11 weeks away from the virtual classroom, just being together will be the staff's Victory Lane.
"It'll be special to see them one more time. Even though we can't get the hugs and the high-fives, it'll be great to wave at them and tell them that we love them."