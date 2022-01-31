Delaware State University is of one of at least half-a-dozen historically Black college campuses placed on lock down after bomb threats Monday morning.
DSU officials sent out a campus-wide notification around 7:00 a.m., telling off-campus students and staff not to come to the school, and ordering students in on-campus housing to stay in their residence halls.
The lockdown was lifted shortly before 1:00 p.m. on January 31, 2022, and local, state, and federal authorities are investigating the incident.
Howard University in Washington was among the other colleges that received similar threats today.