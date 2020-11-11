Milford and Dover's Eranga Cardiology and Dr. Eranga Haththotuwa have agreed to pay a $500,000 settlement over allegations of health care fraud connected to the False Claims Act.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Eranga submitted Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement claims for cardiology procedures, but did not generate required interpretive reports.
Attorneys said their claims came from a whistleblower suit filed by a unnamed former Eranga employee. The False Claims Act provides the whistleblower a share of the recovered money.
There was no admission of guilt in the settlement.