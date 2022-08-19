A downstate referees association that announced a work stoppage earlier this week has agreed to put an end to the impasse.
The Delmarva Football Officials Association (DFOA) agreed to allow Delaware Interscholastic Officials Committee (DIOC) leader Walt Connor represent their interests during September's DIAA Board of Directors meeting, where they will push for an additional pay raise for the 2023 season..
DFOA, which represents refs in Kent and Sussex Counties, voted Tuesday to reject an agreement between athletic directors and the overarching officials association that was codified by DIAA and the Board of Education last week.
DFOA Treasurer Carl Phelps told WDEL on Thursday what it would take to end the work stoppage.
"Put into writing that (DIAA) will, in good faith, negotiate a contract for 2023."
The Delaware Interscholastic Officials Committee (DIOC) and the Delaware Association of Athletic Directors (DAAD) handle the negotiations of referee pay, and they began discussions in May of 2021, that eventually led to a one-year deal for $84 per game to be approved by the DIAA Board of Directors.
DIOC was represented by leadership members of their volleyball, basketball, and lacrosse committees, and after sending an invite to all other members who might be interested in joining, the lead of the upstate soccer group joined them.
Both DFOA, and their New Castle County colleagues of the Northern Delaware Football Officials Association, have been proposing a 30% raise from $77 to $100 per game for varsity officials, which they feel will pair them up better with neighboring states' peers.
DIAA responded to their request today in a letter written by Board Chair Doug Thompson.
"DFOA’s representatives are invited to attend the September 8th meeting and appear before the Board to present the proposal."
After evaluating the football groups' requests along with others by members of the organization, DIOC came to the athletic directors with a three-step, five-year increase that would take the $77 offered in all sports in 2021-22 to $90, $93, and then $97 by the end of the contract.
DAAD Executive Director Mike Hart said that the initial request, and NFOA's call for $100, were seen as too high by education leaders, especially since it was going to have to be an across-the-board increase that could cost up to $9,000 in additional money for some schools by the end of the fifth year.
"All of the groups being paid $100 would not be feasible for the athletic directors," Hart said, noting the schools have also already budgeted for the $84 pay expected in 2022-23.
After a back-and-forth the two sides agreed to a three-step increase of $84/$87/$90.
That long-term agreement eventually was shaved to a one-year deal by the DIAA Board on the advice of their attorney, setting up a resumption of negotiations on a year-to-year basis so they could take into account economic factors.
The $84 deal was then taken back to the state's officiations organizations, where 16 approved, including the NDFOA, who were assured they could be a part of the negotiation process, but the DFOA held out, saying if they weren't getting the increase for 2022, that they wanted an assurance not from DIOC/DAAD, but rather the DIAA that they would have a seat at the table.
In addition to their $100 request, they said they were also willing to accept the $84, if there would also be the state's 40 cents/mile travel allowance added.
When the DIAA Board codified the $84 deal with no additional stipend, DFOA members voted to reject the deal, starting the work stoppage.
Due to Delaware's regulations process, the DIAA Board would most likely not be able to immediately change the pay scale at this point without going through a two-month process that involves the registrar's office and the Board of Education.
WDEL has learned the DIOC has reaffirmed their commitment to any of their interested members, including the two football groups, that they are welcome to be part of negotiation teams in the future.
By rule, if there has not been a raise on three years, DIOC has the right to request a pay increase, which led to this year's conversation and then bump in compensation.
In the background for future negotiations is a 2005 decision by the DIAA to pay varsity officials in all sports equally, something that DFOA's Phelps told WDEL he's fought against in the past.
"I had agreements that I worked a couple of years ago trying to get them pushed up to make different sports have different levels of compensation. Of course, that was thrown in the trash immediately because of some rule in 2005 that said they all had to be paid the same."
Phelps said just three states follow Delaware's system of equal pay for all sports.
The work stoppage figures to hurt downstate schools who now must scramble to find officials for scrimmages, and looking ahead there are 10 games scheduled for DFOA jurisdiction over the first two weeks of the season, in an era of referee shortages.
DIOC leader Walt Connor said he's told all groups, including DFOA, they need to look at that their colleagues in Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are earning, a process complicated because, unlike Delaware, there isn't one statewide rate, instead negotiated a more regional and sport-specific manner, and not publicly published.
"We told them that that's what DIAA is going to look for, that's what we're going to look for because every time we've gone to the ADs they've said 'show us the data, and if you show us the data we'll consider it."
Phelps said the downstate refs asked DIAA Executive Director Donna Polk to help acquire that information.
"DIAA promised they would do a research of the surrounding states on how much they were paid so we could be amicable with them. Donna came in and admitted that was not done."
Phelps said their group did an informal fact-finding hunt at that point, but did not have the hard data, voicing frustration that it wasn't enough.
"DIOC did not like what we had because we did not have in writing the numbers of what schools, what association, what group out of New Jersey, what group out of Pennsylvania, what group out of Maryland? They wanted each one, on paper, a letter from each group and we have members that work in other states doing semi-pro, doing college football, doing other things that know what the other states are doing, but that word wasn't good enough."
The last work stoppage that made it into a Delaware sports season was when the volleyball officials didn't have a contract to begin the 2016 season.
The 2022 Delaware high school football season begins on September 1, and it appears downstate football fans will have their officials on the field.