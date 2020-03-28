A Bridgeville ice cream company made a good impression on the panel in Friday's episode of ABC's Shark Tank.
Saying the ice cream business is one of the toughest, none of the show's panelists were willing to back the Frozen Farmer's Katey Evans--until Lori Greiner weighed in.
"These ice creams were the best I've ever had in my entire life--the orange creamsicle, I thought, was one of the creamiest-tasting, best-tasting things ever," said Greiner.
While admitting there are tweaks to be made in the company's marketing, Greiner took the plunge.
"I will help you re-do your packaging, alright, no matter what, so that you will have a great label, and I'll help you with the name, and the trademark and that...I'm gonna offer you [a] $125,000 [investment in return for a] 30 percent [stake in the company]," said Greiner.
Greiner conditioned her investment on a distribution deal with a national grocery store chain, and Evans replied she's had talks with Harris Teeter and Wegmans.
The Frozen Farmer, on State Route 404, AKA Seashore Highway, uses "misfit fruit" that would be rejected from supermarkets due to its appearance to make ice cream, sorbet and a blend of the two called "nice cream."