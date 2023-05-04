A man is charged with burglarizing a closed hotel.
Delaware State Police sad a trooper who was on patrol Wednesday saw a man carrying bolt-cutters inside the fence that surrounds the hotel property on Old Churchmans Road. There were signs of forced entry, and cutting tools, piles of wire and drug paraphernalia were spotted in the man's vehicle, which was in the parking garage.
51-year-old Norris Macklin of Seaford was taken into custody. Macklin faces several charges, two of which are felonies: burglary, and possession of burglary tools. He was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $5,000 secured bond.
State Police listed these charges:
- Burglary Third Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500
- Criminal Trespass Second Degree
- Criminal Mischief
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia