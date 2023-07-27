A Laurel man has been arrested on several charges related to the theft of copper wiring that resulted in a railroad line being disabled for four days.
Delaware State Police said the Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit this week began to investigate a copper wire theft that occurred earlier in July at the Carload Express railroad tracks in Laurel. Detectives learned that the stolen wire, which was part of the safety system, was sold at a Seaford recycling center.
According to State Police, 49-year-old William Smallwood of Laurel was arrested at his residence without incident Tuesday. Smallwood is charged with:
Criminal Mischief Over $5,000 (Felony)
Theft Under $1,500 – 2 counts
Falsifying Business Records – 2 counts
Selling Stolen Property – 2 counts
Criminal Mischief
Criminal Trespass Third Degree – 2 counts
Smallwood has been released on $8,400 unsecured bond.