Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old Laurel man who was discovered deceased at the Delaware Recycling Center on Lambson Lane in New Castle.
Employees discovered the dead man in a processing area of the facility Friday afternoon.
Lorenzo Gomez-Lopez was last seen Sunday, June 18th at about 2:00 p.m. sitting outside a home on Yew Drive in Laurel. He was not there when his family returned at about 7:00 p.m. His whereabouts were unknown until his body was discovered.
The cause of his death is still unknown, and results of an autopsy are pending.
State Police have been pursuing leads, and anyone with information about Gomez-Lopez's disappearance is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8467 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.