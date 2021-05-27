Boaters in Kent and Sussex County could have a choice of fuels that could help prevent engine damage, if a bill being considered in the Delaware Senate is passed.
State Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-Millsboro/Bethany Beach) introduced SB18, which would allow marina gas stations to offer both ethanol-based and non-ethanol fuels to customers.
Delaware marina gas stations are currently required to offer fuel with a blend of 90% gasoline and 10% ethanol, the same as all other fueling stations in the First State.
Sen. Hocker said that mix has ramifications for engines that are not run regularly.
"Ethanol-blended gas, if it sits, causes an algae which causes gum in the gasoline/fuel lines, and that gum and that algae eats rubber. Every year, if you don't drain that gas out of that engine, or even you let it sit for any length of time, you have rubber gaskets to replace or carburetors to replace."
The coastal senator added the bill specifically targets marinas, because the problem he is looking to fix isn't one that affects many cars or trucks.
"Cars don't really sit around. It's the small engines sitting around, and boat motors in the off-season. Anyone who uses their boat regularly doesn't have that problem, but I don't know many people besides commercial fisherman and party boats and use their boats daily."
Sen. Hocker said he knows boaters who are going to neighboring Worcester (Ocean City), Wicomico (Salisbury), and Dorchester Counties (Cambridge) in Maryland because they allow the 100% gasoline to be sold, but there isn't a price break, in fact, it's the exact opposite.
"The non-ethanol gas is an average of 60 cents a gallon higher, so you're not going to see people putting it in their cars because you're not going to see higher performance."
Hocker said the damage from stagnant ethanol fuel added up quickly, even with reduced boating in 2020 due to the pandemic.
"Just one small-engine repair guy that I know said that the ethanol-blend gas leading to small engine repairs in his shop with both parts and labor led to $900,000 in repair bills just last year."
Hocker said despite a lack of support from DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, SB18 passed the Senate's Environment & Energy Committee with a 2-yes, 3-on its merits, 1 unfavorable vote.
It is currently sitting on the "ready list" for full senate consideration.