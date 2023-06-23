A downstate rising high school senior has been nominated to be the student representative on the State Board of Education.
Augustine "Gus" Musika attends Cape Henlopen High School, and will join the board beginning in July.
A 2018 law created two non-voting positions on the Board of Education - one for a student, and one for a teacher. Governor John Carney said the perspective of students is needed as the board makes decisions about education in Delaware.
Musika hopes to continue his education in the aviation field, and hopes to use his board activity to "advocate for innovative and accelerated learning opportunities for students of all backgrounds."
“The Delaware State Board of Education values student voice; we welcome Gus and look forward to hearing his perspective about public education in Delaware,” Delaware State Board of Education President Shawn Brittingham said.