Delaware continued to see a downward trend in initial unemployment claims filed for the previous week.
According to the Delaware Department of Labor, 7,754 individuals filed for unemployment for the first time between April 19 and April 25, 2020.
Since March 15, the First State has seen 78,876 residents file for unemployment.
Since a peak of 18,987 on March 22nd through the 28th, Delawares initial filings have continued to drop. Just prior to March 15, the state was averaging roughly 500 individuals a week. Since, data has tracked as follows:
March 15 - 21: Initial Claims - 10,720
March 22 - 28: Initial Claims - 18,987
March 29 - April 4: Initial Claims - 18,863
April 5 - April 11: Initial Claims - 13,258
April 12 - April 18: Initial Claims - 9,294
April 19 - April 25: Initial Claims - 7,754
---
This story is breaking and will be updated.