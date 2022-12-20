The Delaware Division of Public Health is announcing changes to COVID-19 testing access in Delaware.
Officials with DPH say Curative has decided not to renew its testing contract with the state when it ends in the next two weeks.
As a result, December 28th will be the last day for Curative test site collection.
DPH will continue to support federal programs that facilitate testing and treatments, continue to offer free testing at public health clinics, and inform the public about how to obtain at-home test kits.