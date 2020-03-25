The Delaware Department of Health has announced that four Delawareans have fully recovered from COVID-19 in their latest update on the novel coronavirus.
Patients are considered "recovered" seven days after their symptoms have subsided. DPH broke that down further, saying three days after symptoms resolve, they are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice extreme social distancing for the remaining four days.
DPH announced an additional 15 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing Delaware's count to 119 lab-confirmed positive tests. That's an increase of 63 since Sunday.
Delaware's 119 cases, which includes the four recoveries, break down as follows: 79 in New Castle County, 14 in Kent County, and 26 in Sussex County.
The patients range in age from 1 year old to 90 years old with 14 individuals hospitalized; seven are critically ill. Delaware has not recorded a COVID-19 death.
If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. This includes people 60 years of age and older; people with serious chronic health conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, heart disease; or those who are immuno-compromised.
For individuals who are sick, stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps. DPH recommends that individuals who are sick--even with mild symptoms that would be present with a cold or flu--stay home to help prevent the spread of illness to others.