The Division of Public Health announced Friday the first four cases of the Omicron variant had been identified in Delaware earlier that day.
According to officials, routine testing of specimens by the Delaware Public Health Laboratory on December 17, 2021, identified two adults in their 30s, a teenager, and a child under the age of 10, all residents of New Castle County, were positive for the Omicron variant.
Two individuals had been vaccinated, two were unvaccinated, officials said. None had a known history of travel.
Delaware is now among 34 other states where the variant of concern had been identified.
“With cases of the Omicron variant detected in our surrounding states, it was only a matter of time until we detected this variant in Delaware,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “We are closely watching the science around this new variant. While it is encouraging that most individuals infected with this strain have reported minor symptoms, we still have a lot more to learn about Omicron. Therefore, we need to do what we know works to combat all strains of COVID-19: get vaccinated, get tested when appropriate, wear a mask in indoor public settings, socially distance from others, and wash your hands regularly.”
Rattay also urged boosters, saying they may play a significant role in fighting this variant. Early results have shown a booster shot from Pfizer or Moderna was much more effective in combatting the Micron variant than two doses alone, officials said.
A winter surge, primarily tied to the Delta variant, has led to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delaware over the previous month, officials said.
“While rising cases are a significant cause for concern, the public should understand that we have the public health tools in our toolbox to continue to fight this virus,” said Rattay. “Our data continue to show that new positive cases and hospitalizations are predominantly occurring among those who are unvaccinated. Vaccines remain the most critical tool to protect us against severe disease.”
Those who still need a vaccine should visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to see where a shot can be obtained.