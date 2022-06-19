Parents of kids ages 6 months to 5 years old in Delaware will be able to have their kids vaccinated against COVID starting this week.
The Delaware Division of Public Health announced Saturday the first shipments of the two-dose Moderna and three-dose Pfizer vaccines should arrive in Delaware Monday.
They'll first go to medical providers who placed pre-orders, and the vaccines will eventually be available from your doctor, a DPH clinic or a federally-qualified health center.
You'll also be able to have your young children vaccinated at your local drug store, but not all stores will vaccinate kids under age 3.
DPH claims although children and adolescents are at lower risk for COVID than adults, these vaccines are needed because the rates of illness among kids and teens spiked during this past winter's Omicron surge, compared to where they were during the fall's Delta surge.
You can find out more by asking your pediatrician or visiting de.gov/youthvaccines.