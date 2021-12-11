Delaware health officials say they're starting to see signs of a COVID winter surge. However, the Omicron variant has not yet been reported in the state.
The weekly report from the Delaware Division of Public Health shows a significant increase in the number of positive cases in the state. The 7-day average of new positive cases was 603.9, which officials say is "a significant increase" from 432.9 the previous week. The 7-day average for the percentage of total positive tests was 9.2% - an increase from 8% last week.
Hospitalizations also increased by 51 from the previous week to a total of 317.
The state also suffered 17 COVID-related deaths in the last week. The overall death toll has risen past 22-hundred since the start of the pandemic.
“Given rising cases pointing to a winter surge, the presence of the Delta variant and likelihood that we will see the Omicron variant in our state, we are grateful to have another tool at our disposal to increase protection for younger Delawareans,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “We encourage anyone ages 5 and older who has not yet been vaccinated to get their first dose, for those who still need their second to schedule it, and for all those eligible for a booster vaccine to get one.”
CDC data shows 62% of Delawareans are fully vaccinated. 86% have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.
- Total number of doses administered in Delaware: 1,464,094
- Percentage of Delawareans 5+ who have received at least one dose (CDC data): 78.8%
- Percentage of Delawareans 12+ who have received at least one dose (CDC data): 84.6%
- Percentage of Delawareans 18+ who received at least one dose (CDC data): 86.6%
- Percent of Delawareans who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 62.6%