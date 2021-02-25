Health care providers, including pharmacies, doctor's offices, and any vaccine provider that provides a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a person is now required to provide the second dose, if requested, or face fines.
Before it was state policy, now it's officially an order from the Division of Public Health, signed February 23, 2021.
In addition to requiring second doses when first doses are given, the order also states that second doses shall be a "higher priority" than first doses to an unvaccinated person if vaccine supply is not sufficient to accomplish both.
Health care/vaccination providers shall also be required to administer a second dose to patients of record who have been administered the first dose by a different provider.
A second order, signed February 25, 2021, requires vaccination providers to report inventory daily to VaccineFinder, a national web-based system that allows providers to report levels of supply.
Failure to comply with either order could result in a fine of between $100 and $1,000 per day; however, if vaccine supply is insufficient, no provider shall be penalized for failure to follow the requirements. Repeated failures to comply could lead the state to stop sending vaccine to the provider.
The public can submit complaints to hspcontact@delaware.gov if they believe a vaccine provider is violating any of the requirements.
Any health care provider who intentionally or willfully provides or distributes, or who supervises someone who intentionally or willfully provides or distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to any individual who is not authorized to receive such vaccine pursuant to the state vaccination guidance is guilty of unprofessional conduct as that term is defined in Title 24 and may be subject to licensure discipline. Complaints regarding such conduct should be made to the Division of Professional Regulation at https://delpros.delaware.gov/OH_FileComplaint.
Vaccine providers are already required to do the following:
- Reporting vaccination administrations – Health care providers or other vaccinating providers who administer immunizations shall report information about the immunization and the person to whom it was given, to DelVAX within 24 hours of administering the dose. The Division of Public Health emphasizes the importance of recording race and ethnicity in order to evaluate efforts to vaccinate underserved populations. Race and ethnicity need to be complete and accurate. Continued provision of additional vaccine will be contingent upon compliance with data reporting requirements.
- Reporting unused vaccine – The health care/vaccination provider must report the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine and adjuvants that were unused, spoiled, expired, or wasted.
- Requirements for reporting adverse events – Health care/vaccination providers must report any adverse events following vaccination to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) (1.800.822.7967 or http://vaers.hhs.gov/contact.html).
- Administering vaccine to priority populations – Vaccinations shall be made available only to persons who meet current criteria for administration per Delaware’s vaccine allocation timeline (https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine/). Exceptions are authorized for the purpose of preventing waste or spoilage of vaccine only if vaccine has already been constituted for injection and the vaccinator is unable to locate any person who meets the current criteria and is willing to receive vaccination.
- Equitable access and ability to pay – Health care/vaccination providers are prohibited from denying administration of a COVID-19 vaccination for reasons of race, color, gender, ethnicity, disability, national origin, or any other protected status. Further, health care/vaccination providers must make vaccinations available regardless of a person’s ability to pay, type of health insurance, administration fees, or participation in a particular provider or network. While providers may seek reimbursement from a health insurance plan, they may not seek any out-of-pocket costs from the vaccine recipient.