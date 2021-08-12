A Dover resident is bitten by a suspected rabid fox.
The Delaware Division of Public Health is advising residents who spend time in the area of Routes 1 and 42 in Dover to be on high alert. They said a fox, suspected to have rabies, bit a human on August 9. The fox was tested for rabies on Aug. 11, but results were "indeterminant," according to DPH.
So far this year, DPH has performed rabies tests on 107 animals, seven of which were confirmed to be rabid, which includes two cats, one dog, one raccoon, one skunk, and two bats. DPH only announces those rabies cases for which it is possible the animal had unknown contacts with additional humans or pets.
Last year, DPH performed rabies tests on 121 animals, four of which were confirmed to be rabid, including one raccoon, one bat, and two cats.
Anyone who thinks they may have been bitten, scratched, or come in contact with a fox in this area should immediately contact their health care provider or call the DPH Rabies Program at 302.744.4995.
Anyone in the area who thinks a fox might have bitten their pet should call their private veterinarian for examination, treatment, and to report the exposure to Delaware Department of Agriculture.