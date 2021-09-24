The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has told vaccine providers that they should begin distributing a third booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Delawareans.
The FDA formally voted to extend its Emergency Use Authorization for certain groups who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months ago. A booster has not been approved for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
Eligible groups, DPH said, should get the extra shot include those 65 and older or living in long-term care facilities, or those aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.
DPH also said that 18-49 year olds with underlying medical conditions may also get the booster along with 18-64 year olds who are considered frontline workers, including teachers, health care workers, and grocery workers.
DPH said anyone looking for a booster should should reach out to existing vaccine sites, although DPH sites are available at the following places:
- Blue Hen Corporate Center: 655 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901
- Georgetown Plaza: 19 Georgetown Plaza, Georgetown, DE 19947
- Canby Park: 1920 Maryland Ave., Wilmington, DE 19805
- University Plaza, 256 Chapman Road, Suite 100, Newark, DE 19702
You can find a complete list of vaccine sites here.