Twelve more persons died in Delaware from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The latest figures from the state Division of Public Health bring the death toll from the disease here to 112, one day after the death toll crossed 100.
Starting Saturday, the Delaware DPH said it will no longer provide demographics of each individual person who died and instead will provide aggregate data only.
The most recent deaths announced Saturday involve persons with underlying health conditions, ranging in age from 61 to 97. Four were females and eight were males. Seven were New Castle County residents, three were Kent County residents, and two were Sussex County residents. Ten individuals were residents of long-term care facilities. DPH also said it learned that two previously reported deaths were residents of long-term care facilities, therefore those individuals are now included among the total fatalities related to long-term care.
The total number of positive cases in the state is 3,576, a rise of 134 cases from the day prior. The breakdown of cases includes 1,504 cases in New Castle County, 1,490 in Sussex, and 579 cases in Kent County.
Hospitalizations rose by 23 persons for a total of 300. But there is some good news--the number of recovered patients went up by 106 persons for a total of 809.
The number of people who've tested negative for COVID-19 in Delaware rose by 185 person to 14,122.