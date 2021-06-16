Delaware public health officials are saying there have been no cases to date of a teen Delawarean getting pericarditis or myocarditis as a result of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Speaking during Tuesday's COVID-19 press conference, Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay addressed reports of the two heart conditions being a side effect of mRNA vaccines, which include the COVID Pfizer and Moderna versions.
"The cases are rare, given the number of vaccines administered, and none have been identified in Delaware to date."
There have been 79 confirmed pericarditis or myocarditis cases in the 2.3 million doses administered to 16 & 17-year-olds nationally, with 196 cases among 9.8 million doses for those between 18-34.
According to the American Heart Association, pericarditis is inflammation of the pericardium, a sac-like structure with two thin layers of tissue that surround the heart to hold it in place and help it work.
Myocarditis is inflammation of the middle layer of the wall of the heart muscle, and it can weaken the heart muscle and the heart’s electrical system, which keeps the heart pumping regularly. Severe myocarditis can lead to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat and sudden death.
Rattay pointed out that all known cases have recovered, thus far.
"The patients involved have responded well to medicine and rest, and have recovered quickly."
Rattay added that both heart conditions occur in about .002% of vaccinations, and that medical groups continue to recommend vaccinations despite that level of threat.
"The CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Heart Association continue to recommend vaccination. The Heart Association even released a statement saying the benefits of vaccination outweigh the small, and rare, risks. They continue to recommend even with those with existing heart conditions."