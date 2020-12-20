Delaware's Division of Public Health has a plan for distributing the Moderna coronavirus vaccine--it's similar to the one rolled out last weekend for the Pfizer vaccine.
Delaware will get almost 17 thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine in the next several days, and like with the Pfizer vaccine, most doses will go first to hospitals and health centers, with the rest earmarked for high-risk and long-term healthcare patients and EMS workers, DPH announced.
Early in the new year, workers in high-risk or critical jobs, including food processors, first responders, utility workers and teachers, along with staff and residents in homeless shelters and prisons will be vaccinated.
In Phase 2 of the plan, set for March, people at moderate COVID-19 risk will get the vaccine, and in Phase 3 this Spring and Summer, the vaccine will be available to the general public.
DPH has set up a Vaccine Call Center for anyone with questions--the number to call is 302-672-6150, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
You can also get vaccine info at de.gov/covidvaccine.