The state Division of Public Health wants you to get vaccinated against the BA.5 and other COVID variants now, rather than waiting until Fall.
There's been an increase in the 7-day average of positive COVID tests since last month's update, and the number of COVID deaths in Delaware has passed 3 thousand since then, DPH announced Saturday.
In addition, the CDC's Community Levels Tracker shows a high number of COVID cases in Kent County, and medium numbers of cases in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Anyone 5 and older who got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 5 months ago is eligible to be boosted against the new variants, as is anyone 18 or older who got their second Moderna dose at least 5 months ago, or who got their first dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago.
You can find out more at dhss.delaware.gov.