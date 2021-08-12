The Delaware Division of Public Health is warning Dover residents about a possibly rabid fox that bit a person in the area of Routes 1 and 42 Monday.
The fox was tested two days later, but the results were inconclusive, so they're assuming the fox is rabid and anyone who thinks they've been bitten or scratched should call the DPH Rabies Program at 302.744.4995 to speak to an epidemiologist 24/7, DPH said.
So far this year, DPH has tested 107 animals for rabies, 7 of which were rabid--2 cats, a dog, a raccoon, a skunk and 2 bats.