The day after the state announced its largest single-day jump in patients, bringing Delaware's total number of novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases over 300, Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Division of Public Health, hosted a weekly livestream focused on concerns about aging and vulnerable populations.

"We now, as of late yesterday, have 319 case in Delaware, and, sadly, 10 deaths," Rattay said. "We are seeing COVID-19 infections throughout our state...we've seen an increase of cases of 260%, which is really the same as more than doubling every three days, which is what you expect to see when you have a widespread infection."

That's not great news, she said, though it wasn't a surprise. Rattay clarified all of the fatalities in Delaware have been individuals over the age of 65 with chronic underlying health conditions, and half had been associated with long-term care facilities.

"We certainly know we are in the midst of what is known as the acceleration phase of this," she said. "It's not unexpected, but it's very concerning."

Part of that concern is inspired by troubling reports Rattay said the department has been receiving of elderly groups "in their 70s, 80s," getting together, ignoring recommendations from health officials, and having parties--then getting sick.

"Some of the things we keep seeing over and over in our cases is that people not being compliant with a lot of the guidance that is given," she said. "People are going out, people are going to work when they are ill...The reality is the older you are, the sicker you are, the more likely it is you will succumb to this illness...We're putting others art risk for illness--and for death. And so, we can't have parties with one another. We must abide by social distancing. We must stay home as much as possible. And we must protect those, who are at the highest risk."

"This crisis is affecting everyone, but particularly those who are more vulnerable" said Dava Newnam, Director of the Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities. "It is important that all of those individuals strictly adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's suggestions about staying home."

Newnam urged that if seniors and vulnerable populations find it necessary that they absolutely have to leave the house to go to the grocery store, she urged them to use "senior hours" and thanked local institutions for restricting access to older age groups during certain hours. Preferable, though, would be asking a healthy friend or neighbor to do the shopping for you, Newnam said.

Rattay pled with those--even people considered essential--to not be selfish and to think about others when determining how they would conduct themselves day-to-day.

"No matter who you are, no matter what your work site is, if you have any symptoms...please, please, please do not go to work, please don't go to the supermarket, to the pharmacy, please get someone else to do that for you" she said. "We are especially concerned about those who are higher risk."

Those are higher risk include those with lung or cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and those who are receiving cancer treatment, according to a recent study. Another study, cited by Rattay, out of Washington State, which saw a high number of nursing home deaths related to COVID-19, also showed many people were found to be positive for COVID-19, but showed no symptoms.

"...which was quite a surprise--although many individuals did very poorly who did become infected, there were also a number of individuals in that long-term care site who had no symptoms, and that again reinforces for us the incredibly important message for us that we all need to act as if we have the virus."

Businesses not adhering to guidelines set by public health officials and Governor John Carney in his numerous amendments to his State of Emergency declaration should expect to see law and code enforcement start cracking down on violations, she said.

"If we find a business not being compliant, we want to know about it," she said. If you know of businesses where social distancing is not occurring, please send an email to DPHCALL@Delaware.gov. We want to know. We also want to know if there are positive cases who not staying home or not being compliant with their isolation requirements, please let us know."

DPH, per its policy, will not confirm single cases of COVID-19 at a business to the media.

The symptoms being recognized as associated with COVID-19 have also expanded. So there's more to look for and consider before making a decision to go out, Rattay said. Now, not just coughing, fever, and shortness of breath are considered symptoms, but body aches, sore throat, runny nose, stomach pain, and diarrhea are all being associated with the virus, and anyone displaying those symptoms should remain at home.