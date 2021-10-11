The Delaware River & Bay Authority is planning an overhaul of its Cape May-Lewes Ferry fleet, and is looking to the public to determine if smaller will be better in the future.
Currently the 17-mile route from Cape May, New Jersey to Lewes, Delaware is serviced by three ferries that can carry up to 100 vehicles and 800 passengers: The M/V Delaware, M/V New Jersey, and M/V Cape Henlopen, that take about 85 minutes to traverse the mouth of the Delaware Bay.
The newest of the trio, the M/V Cape Henlopen, was initially put into service in June 1981.
Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations, said they've had a solid 40-year run, but it is time for replacements.
"They are aging. It's getting harder and harder to keep the older ferries running now. They were built in the mid-70s to early-80s, and as you may be aware, machinery and equipment as it gets older, it gets harder and hard to find parts and keep them running."
DRBA held a public information session last week, and are looking for feedback, on what the new fleet should look like both from a capacity standpoint, but then eventually on design.
"It will likely take us 5 or more years to construct the total ferry fleet. It's important that we start now, that we finish the planning, get on to the design, and move on to the construction because the vessels aren't going to get any younger."
Martha Hart of KPFF Consulting said one challenge is that the Cape May Ferry goes from up to 2,000 vehicles a day during the peak of summer, to an average of less than 500 from November-March.
"We're trying to strike a balance between efficiency and service. They're obviously less expensive to build and operate, and in the wintertime, when you need to scale back because things are slow, you're still providing a critical service across the bay, but at potentially much less expense."
The three options discussed are a straight replacement of the three 100-car ferries, although with a reduced passenger capacity to 440, 3-4 75-car ferries that can haul 330 passengers each, or five 55-car ferries that can transport 240 people each.
Hart said the straight replacement method would allow for growth, but it could be overkill in the winter, when they only have one ferry going daily.
"Even on the maximum day that we analyzed, the ferry could have carried almost 400 more vehicles than it did, and that didn't really make sense to us."
Hart said a critical part of the decision, no matter which option they chose, is that they should get more out of their new ships.
"All of the new fleets were assumed to have new vessel technology, and new boats can go faster. That means all of the new boats and fleets can have more service and times than the existing fleet."
John Waterhouse of Elliott Bay Design Group said the smaller boats would allow for more scheduling flexibility, but could hinder an issue during nor'easter seasons.
"Certainly a smaller vessel is a lighter vessel and therefore will have more motions than the current large ferries. That's Mother Nature and Father Physics at work. It may lead to some additional cancelations in the wintertime when the weather is the worst, but that's also the time when the traffic is at its lowest."
All three of the options, if they go with 4 of the 75-passanger ships instead of 3, would increase peak demand during the summer travel period due to the extra available trips, but ultimately only the even swap of 100-vehicle vessels would allow the same 3,000 one-way trips to be accomplished daily in the summer.
DRBA estimates going with the 100-vehicle vessels would cost $345 million, four 75-vehicle ferries at $304 million, while the five 55-vehicle ferries comes in at $225 million.
The five-vessel option's biggest issue comes at the Cape May terminal, where upgrades to the passenger loading tubes would be required.
DRBA believes that their current $10.3 million cost to run the three current ferries would drop to $7.7 million (55-vehicle) to $9.1 million (100-vehicle) depending on which path they take.
DRBA is planning to take a site visit to the Steamship Authority that operates ferries to and from Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket off the coast of New England, to see how their 55-vehicle ferries handle the notoriously choppy water off the southern coast of Massachusetts.
While officials focused primarily on discussing the capacity issue, they said there will be additional meetings to discuss designs once they decide which size of vessel best fits their needs.
You can offer your suggestions at marinemasterplan@drba.net. You can find a link to their October 7 presentation here.