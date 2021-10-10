Delaware State Police are looking for whoever's responsible for a drive-by shooting in Dover that left a man dead and 3 other people hospitalized.
Three men and two women were were standing in front of a house where a party was going on in the 1500 block of Nathaniel Mitchell Road around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said
A car drove up to the house, shots were fired from the car and it took off.
All 5 victims were taken to Bayhealth Hospital's Kent Campus, where one of them, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead-- the 2 other men are in stable condition, one of the women is in critical condition, and the other was treated and released.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Sergeant Yeich at the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302.741.2703.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.