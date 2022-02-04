Last year, the fatalities on Delaware's roadways came in at record highs, causing a great deal of concern for DelDOT's leadership and refocusing their efforts on increasing safety.
"A little bit of sombering news. During our legislative briefings in December, I showed you...our pedestrian fatalities. As you know, safety is our top priority--safety of the traveling public, of our employees, and of our workers that are out there on the roadway.," DelDOT Sec. Nicole Majeski said. "Unfortunately, what we saw in 2021 was the highest number of fatalities that we've had in the last 15 years. We ended the year with 139 fatalities."
There were increases in types of fatalities across the board. Only bicycle-related deaths were down from both 2019 and 2020 instances, decreasing from seven, to three, and then to two last year.
"This is an emphasis for us. This is something that we are working on every single day, trying to figure out, how do we make the road safer but what can we do," Majeski said. "You see the breakdown of the crash types, of the different person types. We had an increase in vehicle occupant fatalities, pedestrian fatalities--and motorcycle fatalities increased by 71%."
The Strategic Highway Safety Plan is a five-year roadmap for the department on it's path to zero deaths, Majeski said. DelDOT had assistance developing it from partners in state law enforcement, the Office of Highway Safety, Safety and Homeland Security, and statewide advocates.
The department is looking to ramp up significant investment into education and enforcement of safety initiatives over the next few years to protect lives, she said.
"Everything from how we need to increase enforcement, how we need to increase education, how we need to increase and use innovative ideas for engineering," Majeski said. "Every single capital project that we do as a department has a safety component to it--whether it is improving crosswalks, pedestrian access, median barriers, intersection improvements, all these things. In addition to all of that, we have over $400 million for programs that are standalone safety projects that we're going to be implementing."
Majeski wants everyone to treat Delaware's roadways like they treat their own neighborhoods.
"We are going to continue to focus on our work zone safety. We have work zones throughout this entire state, and there are more to come," she said. "We've got our campaign to 'Drive like you work here' and we're making sure that people are safe as they're driving through these work zones."