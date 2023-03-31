Law enforcement agencies are making a special effort to make the first weekend of April a safe one on the roadways.
The main focus of attention is the I-95 corridor, up and down the east coast. Delaware State Police and the state Office of Highway Safety are part of the I-95 Drive to Save Lives campaign between Saturday and Monday. It's described as a high-visibility traffic enforcement initiative. Multiple agencies will be working extra diligently this weekend and Monday, but April is also recognized as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
The Drive to Save Lives in Delaware involves Delaware State Police and other agencies that patrol various roads across The First State in cooperation with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. This comes off a record-tying year for traffic fatalities in Delaware - 165 lives lost in 2022.
“Thousands of people are killed every year in motor vehicle fatalities across our nation and the impact to the family members of those involved in these fatalities can be devastating,” Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley said. “It is the shared critical mission of the Delaware State Police and its partners, to reduce the number of fatalities on our highways. Motorists, passengers, pedestrians, and other road users in Delaware can be assured that our vigilant Troopers will be promoting safe driving practices, not just during this traffic initiative but each and every day. Please understand that when you see Troopers engaging you on the roadside, we are doing so to prioritize your safety and the safety of others.”
"Distracted driving is one of the leading contributing factors in traffic fatalities on Delaware roads. Drivers know that texting and driving is extremely dangerous and illegal, but many continue to do it anyway. These behaviors put everyone on the road at risk. Drivers have a responsibility to drive safe,” Delaware Office of Highway Safety Director Kimberly Chesser said.