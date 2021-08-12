A Newark man faces three counts of First Degree Assault charges following a crash that left himself and three passengers injured, with two still in critical condition over a week later.
Newark Police said 24-year-old Chase Lynch was driving on North Country Club Drive in the Fairfield development on August 3, 2021, when his Jeep Cherokee ended up on its side in the front lawn of a house.
All four people, including Lynch, were trapped. The two rear seat passengers were unconscious as paramedics arrived. One of them was taken by medical helicopter while the other three were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Police initially believed impairment and speed were factors in the crash.
Besides the three counts of First Degree Assault, Lynch was also charged with DUI, speeding, and failing to stop at a stop sign.
He was released on $60,650 unsecured bail.