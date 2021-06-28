A driver crashed after being shot in the head outside the Christiana Mall.
The shooting occurred Monday, June 28, 2021, in the parking lot at 132 Christiana Mall near Mall Road. The victim was shot at least once in the head and crashed their car.
Access to Mall Road was blocked off by authorities for about a half-hour following the shooting. Delaware State Police, however, confirm to WDEL that the mall remained open.
The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed the victim’s condition. No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.
Mall management did not immediately return a request for comment.