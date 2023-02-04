A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after his car slammed into the garage attached to a downstate house early Saturday morning.
The victim was speeding as he drove southbound along Harbeson Road near Diamond Farm Road in the Milton area around 12:30 a.m., according to Delaware State Police.
He lost control of the car rounding a curve, and the car ran off the road, hitting a stop sign before traveling into the front yard of a house, flipping several times, plowing through the garage walls and coming to rest, upright, on top of a parked SUV.
Harbeson Road was closed at the scene for about 4 hours after the crash, which Troop 7's Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating.
Police are asking anyone who may have additional information about the accident to call Corporal/1 J. Smith at 302.703.3267.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.