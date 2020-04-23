Delaware State Police say a 41-year-old New Castle man is dead after his pickup truck struck a construction vehicle and spun on Wednesday, April 23, 2020.
According to police, he was travelling in the I-95 northbound work zone near the Naamans Road overpass when he veered to the left, and into the back of a Caterpillar Excavator being operated by a 64-year-old man from Hagerstown, Maryland.
The driver of the truck was trapped in his vehicle for about 30 minutes, before being taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital, where he died several hours later.
The excavator operator was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.