A Middletown man is facing a murder charge after a September crash that killed another driver and left a passenger seriously injured.
Delaware State Police said 30-year-old Jordan Griffith of Middletown was travelling southbound on Summit Bridge Road (Route 896) towards Denny Road as he approached a red light on September 28, 2020.
At the same time, Lisa Davis of Bear was driving westbound on Howell School Road looking to make a left turn onto Route 896.
Griffith allegedly continued through the red light, slamming into the passenger side of Davis' vehicle.
Davis was taken to the hospital where she died, her 15-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.
Police said during their investigation their detected an odor of alcohol, and a recently-released toxicology report on Griffith came back positive.
Griffith has been charged with the following crimes:
- 2nd Degree Murder (Felony)
- 1st Degree Vehicular Assault (Felony)
- 3rd Offense DUI of Alcohol or any other drug (Felony)
- Unreasonable Speed
- Failure to Stop at a Red Light
- Failure to Possess Insurance Identification
Griffith was sent to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $105,300 cash bond.