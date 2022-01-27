A woman was listed in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on the northbound side of Governor Printz Boulevard in Claymont Thursday afternoon.
The crash took place at about 4:38 p.m. on January 27, 2022 near the intersection with Stockdale Avenue. A minivan driven by a 45-year-old woman was found having struck head-on to a utility pole, sending it leaning over a house off the northbound side.
New Castle County Paramedics said the driver was treated for a possible head injury, and was sent to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
Delaware State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.